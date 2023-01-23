Redknapp reacts to reports Manchester United want to sign Harry Kane











Jamie Redknapp has told Sky Sports (broadcast on 22/1; 19:43) that Harry Kane would be the kind of signing who would take Manchester United to the next level amid reports Erik ten Hag wants the Tottenham Hotspur talisman.

United’s faint title hopes in the Premier League were largely extinguished on Sunday. They were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal in a brilliant games at the Emirates.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It was their first defeat since early November. And they have barely dropped a point at all since then. But it does appear that a title challenge is going to be beyond them this term. And there are a couple of areas where the squad needs to improve.

Redknapp urges Manchester United to target Harry Kane

Up front certainly appears to be one. Wout Weghorst led the line against Arsenal. Of course, the Dutchman’s arrival has attracted a lot of attention given that he is on loan from Championship side Burnley.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported last week that Manchester United are eyeing a summer move for Kane. And he is apparently open to joining from Spurs at the end of the season.

Certainly, Redknapp has probably done little to endear himself to Tottenham fans by suggesting that he would be perfect for ten Hag’s side after their loss to Arsenal.

“They’re well short. They have a centre forward who was playing for Burnley last season in Weghorst. If they want to be serious contenders they’re going to have to go and buy an outstanding number nine to take him to another level,” he told Sky Sports.

“Harry Kane has been mentioned this week, if you want to win titles, that’s the sort of signing you have to be in the mix for.”

Next few months look crucial for Spurs

Tottenham do appear to be heading into a period which could shape what their next few years look like. Of course, there is speculation over the future of Antonio Conte right now.

And Kane is now into the final 18 months of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So if he senses another rebuild is on the cards, he is surely going to have reservations about staying.

Having said that, the Spurs hierarchy have shown that they have little interest in letting him go. So it is certainly not going to be easy for Manchester United to secure his signature, whatever happens.