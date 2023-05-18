Record-breaking Brighton player says he used to watch loads of Arsenal games











Brighton youngster Julio Enciso has admitted that he used to watch ‘a lot’ of Arsenal games on TV.

Enciso was a thorn in the side of Arsenal over the weekend as he put in an exceptional display at the Emirates Stadium.

The 19-year-old bagged Brighton’s opener as they picked up a surprise 3-0 win, which has all but ended Mikel Arteta’s hopes of lifting the Premier League title.

The Paraguayan forward is enjoying a run in the Brighton side of late after making the switch to the Amex Stadium last summer.

Now, he’s admitted to the Guardian that he used to enjoy watching the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Enciso used to watch Arsenal games

Enciso revealed that he used to watch a lot of Arsenal games on TV as a youngster.

“Every kid wants to play football and wants to play in the best league and for Paraguayans, that’s the Premier League,” he said.

“We would always sit down, family and friends, to watch the big games – typically, it would be Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal. I had a ‘Ronaldo 7’ United shirt that my dad gave me.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Enciso is making quite the impact in the Premier League as he’s already provided five goal involvements for Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

According to Opta, he became the youngest South American player to assist two goals in a single Premier League game at the age of just 19 years and 96 days back in April.

He was mainly used as an option from the bench earlier in the campaign, but he’s flourished in recent weeks as a starter.

It’s interesting to hear that Enciso watched plenty of Arsenal games as a youngster. He looks set to become the next up-and-coming star on Brighton’s books.

