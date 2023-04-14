‘Really surprised’: Journalist shares what he’s heard about Kompany taking another PL job amid Spurs links











Vincent Kompany is reportedly Tottenham’s top managerial target, but he could be in line for another Premier League job.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola himself has stated that Kompany is a future Manchester City manager in waiting, but, according to Sam Lee, speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Kompany isn’t sure that he’s ready for that job just yet.

Lee says that he’s spoken to someone close to Kompany, and he was surprised by the suggestion of the Belgian replacing Guardiola due to the fact he’s yet to manage at the top level.

Kompany surprised by Man City talk

Lee spoke about Kompany and the idea of him getting the Spurs job.

“There are so many arguments for it, Pep has spoken this season and said that Kompany will be the City manager. He said it three or four times. It’s one of those isn’t it. We’ve said before about Steven Gerrard definitely going to Liverpool, now that looks less certain. There’s always a feel-good factor around this. I was speaking to someone who knows Kompany and people around Kompany and I said ‘he could replace Pep if it carries on going well’, and he seemed really surprised because he didn’t have that top-level experience,” Lee said.

Spurs a stepping stone

Kompany isn’t sure about the Man City job due to the fact he’s not had top-level experience, but that could all change very soon.

Indeed, the 37-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham and a stint in north London could be the perfect stepping stone for Kompany before taking up the mantel at City.

Of course, Spurs probably don’t like the idea of a manager using them as a stepping stone, but that is the reality they face if they do indeed want to appoint Kompany as he seems destined for the Etihad eventually.

