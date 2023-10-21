‘Really special’: Ben Davies says 34-year-old he played with at Spurs for one year was ‘amazing’

Ben Davies has spent nearly a decade at Tottenham now, and he’s played with some fantastic players during that time period.

Davies has been lucky enough to share the pitch with the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen.

However, according to the defender, one of his favourite teammates was a player he worked with at Tottenham for just one season.

Indeed, speaking to TNT Sports, Davies has named Gareth Bale as one of his favourite Spurs teammates, claiming that the one year he spent with his fellow countryman at Tottenham was really special.

Davies loved playing with Bale

The defender spoke highly of his 34-year-old former teammate.

“I’ve been very lucky. I’ve played with some amazing players. I’ve played with Gareth Bale, not only at Wales, but also he came back to Spurs for a year which was really special.”

Shame

It’s almost a bit sad to hear Davies speak this way about Bale during that loan spell.

The Welshman didn’t play anywhere near as much football as he should’ve that season with Jose Mourinho refusing to utilise him properly throughout the campaign, while he never got to play in front of the Tottenham fans again.

It was brilliant to see Bale back in the Premier League, and there were moments where he looked absolutely electric, but, sadly, he didn’t get to showcase his abilties as much as he should have.

Bale’s return to Tottenham was heartwarming but disappointing at the same time as he didn’t quite enjoy the homecoming that his talents deserved.

Bale will go down as a Tottenham legend, but his long-awaited return to north London wasn’t exactly what he will have had in mind when he agreed to come back to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid.