Arsenal legend Ian Wright has now spotted an exciting striker in the academy side, Chidozie Obi-Martin, after seeing him against Sevilla yesterday.

Wright was in Seville for Arsenal’s Champions League tie and took the time to watch the under-19s side.

And despite a loss to Sevilla, Wright thought it could be a very positive learning curve for Obi-Martin early on in his career.

Wright was speaking on his podcast ‘Wrighty’s House’ and thought Arsenal’s Obi-Martin will improve from the experience.

He said: “It’s Chido Obi-Martin, he’s 15, honestly he’s like 6 foot 2, he looks really quick.

“The thing which I saw with him and what I noticed yesterday was, it was his first game at that level, and you could see it.

“What I found with that game is that we couldn’t get ourselves into that final third and then hold and link the play and bring other people into the game.

“We couldn’t do it, simply because our centre-forward was thrown in, and I think for the right reasons, he’ll learn a lot from that.”

Wright thinks Arsenal were right to throw Obi-Martin into the deep end

Of course, Ian Wright was also in town to watch Mikel Arteta’s senior side.

And although he would have been dazzled by Arsenal’s Brazilians, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Ian Wright found himself applauding Takehiro Tomiyasu after the game.

Arteta handed Tomiyasu a start as he presumably looked to deploy a more resolute defensive line for a tough trip to Spain.

And the Japan international certainly didn’t disappoint.

It was a very positive day all round for Arsenal, and fans will surely be very pleased to see Wright taking time to watch the likes of Obi-Martin for the youth side.

Hale End has certainly been bearing fruit for Mikel Arteta in his tenure as Arsenal boss.

And he’ll hope to see many more talents like Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka break through to his first team.

Of course, his immediate focus will be on Saturday’s tie with Sheffield United.