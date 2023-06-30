‘Really pleased’: Tottenham are very happy with the deal they’ve got to sell their 27-year-old – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur look to have sold Harry Winks this summer and journalist Ben Jacobs believes that the club believe that they have managed to complete a really good deal.

Reports suggest that the English midfielder will be leaving Tottenham this transfer window to move to Championship side Leicester City.

The Foxes, who were just relegated last season, want to try and bounce straight back to the Premier League. They are reportedly going to spend £10million to sign Winks.

There is a lot of change going on at Spurs this summer, and it looks like the club will be losing a player who came from the academy this window.

Tottenham very happy with Harry Winks deal

Despite the 27 year-old being a player who has been with the club from the academy. The move makes sense for all parties.

He was surplus to requirements last season and was loaned out to Sampdoria. Sadly, it seems like he is not at the level required to play for Spurs.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was a guest on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel. He spoke about the sale of Winks and was impressed by the sale. Jacobs said “Outgoings are still going to be important which is why Spurs are really pleased for example that Spurs have been able to get around £10 million for Harry Winks.

“That’s good business for Spurs, because it’s little things like that which clear a player off the wage bill, reduce the squad size and bring in a bit of cash.”

Spurs are looking to push back into the top four next season. With a lot of teams battling for the same positions, they need to rebuild and make sure that they can compete.