Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal career hasn’t quite gone to plan over the past 12 months.

When the Scot arrived at Arsenal he was one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe, and after a very promising start with the Gunners, he was earmarked by some as a future captain of the club.

Sadly, after the arrivals of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order in north London, much to the annoyance of many fans.

Indeed, Tierney is a crowd favourite at Arsenal, and one man who isn’t too happy about what’s happened with Tierney is Gregor Robertson.

The former footballer has, of course, got a real affinity for Tierney due to his Scottish connection, and speaking on The Times’ The Game Football Podcast, the pundit stated just how upset he is by Tierney’s situation.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gutted

Robertson said he was pained by the £25m man’s situation.

“There’s a lot of flexibility. Timber can play right or left, Tomiyasu is like a less technical version of him. They still have Kieran Tierney who looks like he’s way down the pecking order now which really pains me, Ben White has flexibility, so they have a lot of options at the back,” Robertson said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Shame

It is a real shame that Tierney isn’t currently one of the Premier League’s best and most important players.

At Celtic, he looked as though he had the world at his feet, but after injury problems and tactical reshuffles, he’s fallen out of favour at Arsenal.

Of course, there’s every chance he wins his place back this season. After all, he is very talented, but at the moment, he’s having to bide his time and wait for an opportunity.

At any other Premier League club, Tierney would probably be one of the first names on the teamsheet.