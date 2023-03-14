‘Really open to leaving’: 25-year-old wants to leave Arsenal even if they win the league – Journalist











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Arsenal journalist, Chris Wheatley, has been discussing Kieran Tierney’s future at the Emirates.

The Scottish defender has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle in recent weeks, and Wheatley backs up the reports that the Magpies are keen on the left-back.

Interestingly, Wheatley says that Tierney is really open to the idea of leaving Arsenal, stating that the title race won’t have any bearing on his decision, claiming that the defender’s main focus is now being first-choice wherever he ends up.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tierney ready to leave

Wheatley shared what he knows about the full-back.

“The Scottish left-back is admired by Newcastle, Eddie Howe wants to sign him, he wanted to sign him when he was at Celtic, but he went to Arsenal instead. Tierney is a player who is really open to leaving the club this summer because he’s not had enough gametime. He’s on course to win the league with Arsenal as things stand, but I don’t think that will affect his decision too much because he wants to be the number one left-back wherever he plays,” Wheatley said.

Fair enough

You really can’t knock Tierney for having this standpoint on his Arsenal future.

At the age of just 25, he has so much of his career ahead of him, and he’s wasting time if he’s just rotting on Arsenal’s bench.

Yes, he will cherish his Premier League winners’ medal if Arsenal do manage to get over the line this season, but for a lot of players, actually being on the pitch is more important than being on the winning side every week.

Tierney is certainly good enough to be a starter at a top club, and it sounds like he’s going to get that chance with a move this summer.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Show all