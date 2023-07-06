‘Really looking forward to it’: Ange Postecoglou shares what he is most excited about at Spurs next season

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur media and he has just shared what he is most looking forward to at the club next season.

Tottenham had a shocking season last campaign. Spurs finished eighth and due to this they failed to qualify for European football.

Now Tottenham have new manager – Postecoglou – in charge. Spurs are now going under a rebuild and chairman Daniel Levy is backing Postecoglou this summer with some new signings.

The former Celtic manager was great at the Scottish club and his progressive attacking football is what attracted the club to sign him.

Ange Postecoglou shares what he is most excited about at Spurs

With the summer transfer window underway and pre-season close to beginning, the atmosphere around the club is a lot better than last season.

Postecoglou spoke about what he is most looking forward to at Spurs. He was speaking about this during a fan Q&A which is on the official Tottenham Youtube.

He said: “The thing I’m most looking forward to is probably the first home game. Walking out into the stadium for the first time will be pretty special.

“Irrespective of who we were playing the first home game is always special and I’m really looking forward to it.”

No doubt Spurs fans will also be happy to see Postecoglou in the first game of the season. Their last couple of managers have been more defensive-minded and now the style will change at the club under the new manager. This is very exciting.

It will be interesting to see how next season plays out for Spurs. There is no doubt a lot of pressure for Postecoglou as the club will be expecting them to qualify for Europe next season.

With some more signings and a good pre-season, there is definitely hope that they can reach the top four next season.