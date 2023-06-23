Ryan Gravenberch is the one midfielder Liverpool are really keen on according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows Podcast, Bailey was discussing which midfielder the Reds will go for this summer, and he says that Gravenberch is the one they are really keen on along with Khephren Thuram.

Interestingly Bailey noted that Manu Kone is a backup option if either of these deals don’t get over the line.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gravenberch is the one

Bailey shared what he knows about the £17m midfielder.

“Yeah, Gravenberch is the one, I think they’re really really keen on him. Him and Thuram are the main two there and I think Kone is the backup. Gravenberch is a player they’ve wanted before, I think he would be an outstanding buy, and I’m surprised Man United aren’t in for him, I really am,” Bailey said.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Can they get him?

Liverpool are seemingly enamoured by the idea of bringing Gravenberch to Anfield this summer, but, as ever, it won’t be that easy.

Indeed, Bayern Munich’s stance throughout this whole saga has been that Gravenberch is not for sale this summer, and, to be honest, we can’t blame the Bavarians for not wanting to sell.

Think about it, he only signed last summer and he’s only 20 years old, it’s way too soon for Bayern to be giving up on a player with such a high ceiling.

As Bailey says, Gravenberch would be fantastic for any club, and Bayern would be fools to give up on him before he’s been given that much of a chance to show what he can do in the Bundesliga.