Andros Townsend was left amazed by the role Trent Alexander-Arnold played in the opening England goal on Friday night, with the Liverpool star playing an unbelievable ball for Bukayo Saka.

Townsend was speaking on Channel 4 as the Three Lions strolled to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Malta. And there was no question that Trent Alexander-Arnold was the star of the show.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Liverpool man got the chance to start in the middle of the park. And he went on to pull the strings. He also scored his second England goal with a brilliant strike from just outside the area.

Townsend praises Alexander-Arnold after England goal

But he also played a vital role in breaking the deadlock. Alexander-Arnold picked up the ball just inside the Malta half. And after barely taking a look, he pinged an absolutely perfect pass into Bukayo Saka.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

With Harry Kane lurking, the home side could only put the ball into their own net as Saka sent a pass across the six-yard box.

It was excellent composure from Saka. But Andros Townsend was particularly impressed by Alexander-Arnold’s part in the goal.

“Yeah that’s exactly what England needed. Honestly, that ball is world-class, inch-perfect. It’s unbelievable. And then Saka does what he does best and Harry Kane is waiting to put that into an empty net,” he told Channel 4.

“But that goal is all about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The vision, the quality to put the ball inch-perfect right in Saka’s path, it really is world-class from Trent Alexander-Arnold there.”

Of course, Alexander-Arnold’s critics and doubters will point to the standard of the opposition. But it is hard to imagine that few defenders would have been able to cope with that kind of pass.

And there are not many goalkeepers who would have been able to keep out his strike shortly after.

It has been a dramatic 12 months for Alexander-Arnold. His defensive frailties have been talked about for a long time. And he was struggling in the early stages of the season.

But the new role he has at Liverpool seems to bring a lot more of the best out of the 24-year-old. And he has now taken that form onto the international stage with England.

Yes, no-one should not get carried away after a display against Malta. But it is now hard to imagine that that will be his last masterclass in an England shirt.