Who would be a football manager?

It’s a stressful job at the best of times, and even at the very top of the game, you can have a terrible time of it.

David Moyes’ managerial career has been an absolute rollercoaster. He was seen as one of the brightest managers in the country during his time at Everton before a spell at Manchester United almost destroyed his reputation.

Stints at Sunderland and Real Sociedad didn’t help much after that, but now, he’s rebuilt himself at West Ham.

However, even at West Ham there have been times where the fans have been calling for his head, and speaking on The Pitch Side Podcast, Ian Holloway has gone out to bat for Moyes, claiming that the way the manager has been treated over the years has really irked him.

Holloway defends Moyes

Holloway spoke about Moyes and some of the disrespect he sometimes gets.

“Whoever tries to follow Pep, you can’t dance in those shoes, can you? I’m sorry, whoever has tries to follow Sir Alex has had it so tough as well you know. They never gave Moyesy enough time, they never and that really irks me, Dave is a great friend of mine, I’m delighted with what he did with West Ham last season, but even West Ham fans halfway through last season, it’s like managing chaos,” Holloway said.

Unfair

Holloway is right, it is unfair the way Moyes has been treated over the years.

He didn’t get enough time at Manchester United – that much is obvious, while even his own fans at West Ham have turned on him at times.

Yes, he’s not the most fashionable manager in the world, but he gets results and he works as hard as anyone.

Moyes should be considered a Premier League legend really, but, for some reason, he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.