‘Impressive’, ‘good job’: Media hails new Arsenal signing’s display v Barcelona

Arsenal have secured their second pre-season victory as they ran out 5-3 winners over Barcelona in Los Angeles.

The Gunners concluded their tour of the United States with a rollercoaster encounter at the SoFi Stadium.

Arsenal conceded early on as Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring, before Bukayo Saka drew the Gunners level.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka then missed a penalty before the La Liga gienta retook the lead through a deflected Raphinha free-kick.

Arsenal restored parity just before the break when Kai Havertz turned home Martin Odegaard’s header.

The Gunners then surged ahead after the interval through Leandro Trossard’s effort inside the area on 55 minutes.

Trossard then scored his second in the 78th minute finishing from Kieran Tierney’s cross.

Ferran Torres made it 4-3 in the 88th minute, but Fabio Vieira netted an outstanding effort a minute later.

It was a good display from Arsenal, with plenty of players doing well.

One of those was Jurrien Timber, who’s made a great impression following his summer move from Ajax.

In Inglewood, the 22-year-old was up to a lot of good.

‘Impressive player’

Several media outlets sung the Dutchman’s praises as part of their mid and post-match coverage.

Football.london provided two match ratings pieces, one at half-time and the other at full time.

Another really impressive performance from the Dutch international,” they wrote at the break, giving him 7 out of 10.

“This time in his unfavoured left back position. Perfectly aggressive in defence and smart in possession.”

At full time, they gave him 6 out of 10 and wrote: “Good again at left back.

“Interesting option for Arsenal to have as Zinchenko continues to recover from his calf problems.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail gave him 6.5 out of 10.

“Had Raphinha in his pocket in the first half, and comfortable on the ball,” they wrote.

“Able to press forward owing to his footwork. Impressive player.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And finally, The Sun went with 6 out of 10 for the Arsenal newcomer’s efforts on the west coast.

“Raphinha outran Timber way too easily in the lead-up to Barcelona’s opening goal,” they wrote.

“But the Dutchman showed poise and versatility from then on, doing a good job at stopping Barca’s quick wingers in the left-back slot.

“A promising performance from the Gunners’ £40million man.”