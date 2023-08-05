‘Really important’ Arsenal player returns from injury just in time for Community Shield

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the Community Shield tomorrow, and Mikel Arteta has some positive news coming his way – Reiss Nelson is back in training after his injury.

The Gunners have had a decent pre-season. They didn’t win every game like they did last year, but Arteta experimented a lot with his team, and there were some really positive signs.

Now, it’s time for business with a big game against Manchester City coming up, and Nelson could be back on the bench when Arsenal go to Wembley tomorrow.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reiss Nelson spotted back in Arsenal training after injury

Reiss Nelson has always been a squad player at Arsenal, but he really came to life with some of his appearances off the bench last season.

The Englishman finally looked like he believed in himself. He was confident on the ball, wasn’t afraid to take on defenders and have an impact, and that showed everyone a really exciting side of his game.

Nelson’s performances last season convinced Arteta to hand him a brand-new contract. After weeks of negotiations, the winger put pen to paper, and everyone expected him to have a big pre-season.

Sadly, Nelson suffered an injury and had to stay back home while all his teammates flew over to the United States to take on the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona.

The 23-year-old even missed the game against Monaco earlier this week, but it now looks like he’s back now.

Nelson was spotted in full Arsenal training yesterday. He’s back with the group now, and he’s likely to be in the squad for the Community Shield tomorrow.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

This is going to be a big season for Nelson.

The 23-year-old, branded as someone who can be a ‘really important’ player for Arsenal by Arteta (Independent), has all the qualities to succeed at the top level.

He may not be on the level of Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka, but he’s more than capable of filling in for the two Gunners wingers whenever required.

Arsenal will need all the help they can get against Manchester City tomorrow, and Nelson may need to have a huge impact off the bench to get his side over the line.