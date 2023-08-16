‘Really good relationship’: Arsenal could reportedly sign £57m player who already loves Mikel Arteta

Arsenal could go back into the market to sign a new defender now.

Jurrien Timber has picked up what looks like a serious injury, and now the Gunners may need more defensive reinforcements.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one player Arsenal really like is Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte.

The multi-time Premier League winner is an absolute star, and it’s no surprise to see that Arsenal are keen on the Spaniard after he fell down the pecking order at the Etihad.

A move to the Emirates could suit all parties here, and while it may be strange for Laporte to join a rival club, he could be attracted by the idea of re-uniting with Mikel Arteta – a manager he has spoken highly of in the past.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Laporte a fan of Arteta

Of course, Laporte worked with Arteta during his time at Manchester City, and he has said that the Spaniard is a great coach and someone he has a really good relationship with.

“Mikel is a great coach and, for me, he has been one of the best people I have met in Manchester,” Laporte said.

“He tries to help players all the time, he had a really good relationship with everyone and with me especially.”

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Easy to settle

Laporte may not be the player he once was, but the £57m defender could be the perfect signing for Arsenal.

Indeed, not only does Laporte already adore Mikel Arteta, it should be very easy for him to settle into this squad too.

He already knows Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from his time at Man City, while he already knows David Raya from his time with the Spanish national team.

It would be very easy for the player to settle at Arsenal, and if the Gunners can go and get this deal done, they should push the boat out to make this happen.