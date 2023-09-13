Tottenham made a number of big signings this summer, but perhaps one of their best pieces of business was a free transfer signing.

Indeed, Manor Solomon arrived at Tottenham this summer on a free, and he’s taken to life at Spurs like a duck to water.

The Israeli has two assists in just 70 minutes of league action so far this term, and it sounds as though he’s also shining behind the scenes.

Speaking on Tottenham’s YouTube channel, Oliver Skipp stated that Solomon is really good in small-sided games during Spurs training as he and his teammates attempted to draft an ultimate five-a-side team based on EA FC 24 stats ahead of the new game’s release.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Solomon brilliant

Skipp spoke briefly about Solomon after he was drafted by the opposition team.

“He’s really good for small sided games, yeah,” Skipp said.

“He’s rated 77,” The host stated.

“I think after the last game, he should be 79?” Emerson Royal added.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Unsurprising

It’s not surprising at all to hear that Solomon is unreal in a small-sided game.

The winger does most of his best work when he’s in a tight space and has to take small touches and dribble around a number of players, and that’s the name of the game when it comes to five or seven-a-side matches.

The winger may not be the most energetic or tactical player in the Tottenham squad, but in terms of having that creative spark, the winger is among the best in the Tottenham squad.

Solomon would be an incredible player to have on your five-a-side team, that’s for sure.