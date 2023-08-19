‘Really good’: Harry Kane says player Tottenham sold for £17m was always amazing in training

Harry Kane has left Tottenham, but he leaves behind one hell of a legacy and a lot of good memories.

Indeed, while Kane may have failed to win any trophies with Spurs, he still played in some fantastic teams and with some fantastic players.

Speaking on Pro Direct Soccer’s YouTube channel, Kane was asked which of his teammates were usually brilliant in training when it came to shooting drills, and, interestingly, he named a couple of his old Tottenham teammates in Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen and Son brilliant

Kane gave his verdict on his two former Spurs teammates as well as Marcus Rashford and Wayne Rooney.

“Would you say that there is anyone that stands out to you who is clinical in front of goal, in training or in game, just like, consistent,” Kane was asked.

“Sonny is good. Christian Eriksen was really good, Marcus Rashford has a great sign on him and when I first started with England, Wayne Rooney, he just had that finesse one on lock,” Kane said.

Incredible trio

Listening to Kane speak in this way, it remains a mystery how Spurs never won anything with these three players in the team.

Eriksen, Kane and Son were genuinely three of the Premier League’s best at that time, and it’s not as though they didn’t have other stars backing them up either.

The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele were all bordering on being world-class at that time too.

That team was a true golden generation for Tottenham, but, sadly, they were ultimately unable to capitalise on what was an incredible squad full of brilliant players.

Eriksen eventually left for just £17m, while Kane has just gone for £100m. Heung-Min Son is the last man standing at Spurs from that era, and we can only hope that he can win the trophy he so richly deserves with the north London club.