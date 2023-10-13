‘Really good’: Gareth Southgate has been seriously impressed by Tottenham star James Maddison this season

England manager Gareth Southgate has been left impressed by the impact Tottenham midfielder James Maddison is having in the Premier League and also on international duty.

The Tottenham attacker has been great for the North London club ever since signing in the summer transfer window.

In his eight Premier League starts, James Maddison has two goals and five assists and he has been a huge reason for Spurs being top of the League going into the international break.

Maddison is now consistently in the England squad and Gareth Southgate praised the performances of the attacking midfielder so far this season.

Gareth Southgate seriously impressed by Spurs’ James Maddison

Speaking about Maddison in an England Press conference, Southgate said: “He is in a really good vein of form…a really good character around the group. He connects people well. We have got the more steady, serious guys & we have a lot of guys who bring a lot of sunshine”

With the amount of goal contributions the Englishman has this season and the form Spurs are on, it is no shock to see Southgate left so impressed.

The 26 year-old was always a great player and showed this at Leicester City, but under manager Ange Postecoglou it feels like Maddison has found another level.

This is not only good for Tottenham but also great for England as they look to try and win the 2024 European Championships next summer.

Maddison could become the key creative midfielder for England and it will be interesting to see how many minutes he gets for the Three Lions over the October international break.

Spurs fans will be hoping he comes away continuing his good form and without any injury scares so that he can help continue their surprising title challenge.