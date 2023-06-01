‘Really good business’: Alasdair Gold says other clubs were so jealous of one Spurs signing last summer











Other clubs were really jealous when Tottenham Hotspur signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton last summer according to Alasdair Gold.

The journalist was speaking on The Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast when he dropped this nugget of information.

The midfielder may have had an underwhelming debut campaign at Tottenham, but we mustn’t forget just how good he was at Brighton.

Indeed, the 26-year-old was seen as one of the league’s brightest talents during his time with the Seagulls, and when Spurs snapped him up for just £25m, it was seen as something of a coup.

However, it wasn’t just fans and pundits who were taken aback by this deal, according to Gold, rival clubs were also impressed by Tottenham’s handling of this move with many conceding that it was good business.

Other clubs jealous of Bissouma move

Gold shared what he heard about the Bissouma signing at the time.

“When Bissouma signed for Spurs in the summer, A lot of people, even outside the club and at other clubs said ‘fair play, that’s some really good business there.’ Questions were asked about how Brighton would respond after losing him, but they’ve been fine. For Spurs he should’ve been a much bigger addition than he has been,” Gold said.

Hasn’t worked out

This just goes to show that there’s no such thing as a surefire signing in football.

Indeed, it sounds as though a number of top teams in England thought Bissouma was going to be a brilliant signing for Spurs, and has it worked out? No it hasn’t.

Let’s be real here, Bissouma has been massively underwhelming this season, and while many may have been jealous of this deal at the time, it’s hard to imagine anyone will be envious now.

Sometimes you’re just unlucky with signings, and that seems to be the case with Spurs and Bissouma.

