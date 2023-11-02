‘Really gifted’: Pundit says Liverpool have a 21-year-old who looks truly special

Liverpool seem to be getting better and better with each passing game.

The Reds are playing some brilliant stuff right now, and a lot of their problems from last season seem to have vanished.

The summer transfer window saw the Merseyside club completely focus on their midfield, and it’s fair to say they got their signings spot on.

Dominik Szoboszlai has hit the ground running, Alexis Mac Allister has been solid enough, while Ryan Gravenberch appears to be growing in confidence and ability with each passing game.

Speaking on his podcast, Eamon Dunphy has now been discussing the Dutch midfielder, and he’s been very impressed by what he’s seen so far from the 21-year-old, claiming that he looks very gifted based on what he’s seen so far.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gravenberch looks gifted

Dunphy shared his verdict on the 21-year-old Liverpool ace.

“They have some very good midfielders. One guy in particular, Gravenberch a Dutch midfielder, he’s a big tall lad, a really gifted looking player. They’ve lost Milner and Henderson, you need that experience, but I don’t think they’ll win the Premier League, they give away too many goals there,” Dunphy said.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

High ceiling

Gravenberch may not be setting the world alight for Liverpool just yet, but based on what we’ve seen from him already, he looks to have an incredibly high ceiling.

The raw attributes of a world-class player are in there, and with the right fine-tuning and coaching, he could be a superstar.

Luckily for Gravenberch, he’s playing under one of the very best in the business in Jurgen Klopp, and if there’s any manager that is going to help him reach his potential over the next few years, it’s the German.

There’s certainly a lot to be excited about with Gravenberch in the future.