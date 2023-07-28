‘Really excites Arsenal’: Gunners hoping to sign very ‘clever’ player – journalist

Arsenal have already made three signings this summer and are apparently in talks over a potential fourth.

Tuttomercatoweb recently reported that the Gunners are on the verge of landing Bitello from Brazilian outfit Gremio.

Admittedly, there have been conflicting reports on that front, with Fabrizio Romano playing down the speculation.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

He told CaughtOffside: “I’m aware there have been reports claiming a deal is close for Arsenal to sign Bitello from Gremio this week.

“But I’m not sure things are as advanced as others have suggested.”

Despite the conflicting reports, the seed has been planted. There has been a lot of analysis involving Bitello and Arsenal of late.

For instance, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines recently wrote a detailed feature article on the 23-year-old amid the Gunners links.

‘A unique, versatile playmaker,’ they began. ‘Bitello would provide a counter-attacking threat for Arenal and could fill in as a backup on the right flank for Bukayo Saka.

‘A young, cheap, versatile option who could fit into the budget following the arrivals of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Bitello ticks all the boxes for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.’

‘Edu has done it before’

Now, South American football expert Tim Vickery has spoken to Sky Sports about the Gunners’ hopes for Bitello.

“He’s been flying under the radar because he’s a bit of a late developer, and his club last year were in the second division,” Vickery said.

“What really excites Arsenal about this player is how well Bitello has dovetailed with Luis Suarez.

“You’ve got be clever to play with Suarez, and Bitello has been on a really good wavelength with him.”

Admittedly, Vickery isn’t sure whether the Gremio ace would cement a place in Arsenal’s starting XI any time soon.

However, he still feels Bitello would be a great squad option for Mikel Arteta and co.

“This, for Arsenal, would be a pretty small investment,” he continued. Maybe something like £8million.

“Gremio are looking to sell. They would be very, very pleased to sell. Edu has done it before with Martinelli and Marquinhos.

“I think Bitello would be very much a squad player. Interesting, but a squad player I think for Arsenal.”

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Our view

All in all, Bitello looks like he could be a solid signing for the Gunners.

Admittedly, he may need a bit of time to get up to speed in the Premier League.

However, Bitello certainly going to the best club for it.

At Arsenal, there are numerous Brazilian players who can take him under their wing and help him acclimatise.

And for potentially less than £10million, it’s certainly an inexpensive gamble for the Gunners if they do sign him.