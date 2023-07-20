People within Chelsea are very excited for Ethan Ampadu after he just made his move to Leeds United.

After six years in something of a loan purgatory at Stamford Bridge, the Welshman has finally made his permanent move away from the Blues, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, those at Chelsea are over the moon for the player.

Ampadu’s development has stalled in recent years, but now that he’s been allowed to find a permanent move, those at Chelsea are really excited to see what he will do next and they genuinely think he’s going to do very well.

Jones shared what he’s been hearing about Ampadu.

“People talking at Chelsea, they’re really excited for him, they think he will do really well. Their strategy this summer has been a bit strange, but they sign Ethan Ampadu and that is intent, that’s the sign of a team who want proper players and are pushing to get back into the Premier League,” Jones said.

The fact that people within Chelsea are tipping Ampadu to do really well at Leeds is exciting to say the least.

Yes, they were terrible last season, but the reality is that the staff at Stamford Bridge know a good player when they see one.

Ampadu may not have been up to scratch at Chelsea, but it’s clear that the Blues thought there was a player with ability in there somewhere, and now it’s up to Daniel Farke to unlock that ability at Leeds.

Leeds will fancy their chances at winning the Championship this season, and if Ampadu can play a big part in a promotion campaign this year, he could well kick on and become the player he was expected to be all those years ago.