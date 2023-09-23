‘Really encouraged’: Postecoglou wowed by what he’s seen from ‘great’ 20-year-old Tottenham talent

Tottenham Hotspur signed a very exciting prospect in Alejo Veliz and manager Ange Postecoglou spoke about the player in his recent press conference.

It has been a great start to the season for Tottenham and a big reason for this is due to some of their summer signings.

It was a good transfer window for them despite losing Harry Kane, but they were also looking towards the future as well as the present.

This saw them sign Alejo Veliz and the 20 year-old has arrived with a lot of promise. He made his first appearance for the club in their EFL Trophy victory.

Ange Postecoglou on Alejo Veliz

For his old club Rosario Central, Veliz looked a bright player and managed 19 goals in 63 appearances for the club.

Speaking about the forward, Postecoglou said: “To be fair to him, he’s only had one week of training. He had two sessions last week. We gave him game time for the U21s and he’s now had a full week of training. It’s great to have him on board but there’s no expectation on him.

“We need to let him settle and get him training more consistently and get him a game or two more for the U21s, but we’ve been really encouraged about how he has gone about things and watching him other night, he showed attributes, he has great movement and is a real number nine.”

This is very encouraging for fans of Tottenham to hear and no doubt they will be very excited when they get to see the player feature more prominently.

Postecoglou has shown that he is a top manager and if he rates the forward highly then he definitely has a very high-ceiling.

What is good is that for now there is no pressure on the player to burst into the first team. He sounds like someone who needs some more time and it is good to see that he is given it.