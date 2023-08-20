‘Really disappointed’: BBC pundit critical of one Tottenham player during Manchester United clash

Chris Waddle was critical of Richarlison during the first-half of Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Manchester United on Saturday, claiming that he had been really disappointed with the striker.

Waddle was speaking to BBC Sport as Spurs secured their first Premier League win under Ange Postecoglou, whetting the appetite for what may be to come under the Australian.

Richarlison kept his place in the side for the game after a tricky afternoon against Brentford last time out. The Brazilian has got his opportunity at long last following the departure of Harry Kane.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the forward is still awaiting his first goal of the new campaign. And it did not exactly look like it was going to come at any stage against Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 26-year-old surely just needs that slice of luck. And this Tottenham side is not going to struggle to create opportunities for the forward.

Waddle criticises Richarlison during Tottenham clash

Nevertheless, it seems that Richarlison’s form may be one of the few concerns to emerge from Tottenham’s start to the season.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Certainly, Waddle felt that he wanted to see a lot more from the Brazil international as he criticised him as Marcus Rashford had started to grow into the game.

“Rashford started a bit poorly in the first 10 minutes but he is really coming into the game now.

On the other end of the pitch, the white shirt leading the line for Tottenham hasn’t done much. Really disappointed with Richarlison so far,” he told BBC Sport.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham stick or twist in the final stages of the transfer window. Obviously, the opportunity is still there to bring players in.

It seemed absolutely imperative when Kane was sold that Spurs signed a new goalscorer.

The early signs under Postecoglou suggest that it may no longer be so vital that another striker comes in. But clearly, Richarlison hitting the ground running at the start of this campaign would have been the icing on the cake for Spurs.

And some in the Tottenham hierarchy may feel that it is too much of a gamble to let the window close without further reinforcements.