‘Really clever’: BBC pundit blown away by £44k-a-week Aston Villa ace in win over Hibs tonight

Aston Villa blew their competition away in Europe tonight and one pundit was blown away by what one player did in the match.

Aston Villa were playing their qualifying play-offs game in the Europa League Conference and were facing Scottish opposition.

They managed to beat Hibernian 5-0 away from home and one player massively impressed. Striker Ollie Watkins managed to score a hat-trick on the night.

Pundit James McFadden was in awe of what the player did tonight and he spoke about how good the Englishman was for Villa.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

James McFadden blown away by Ollie Watkins

With the forward scoring a hat-trick in his first ever European match, manager Unai Emery would have been very pleased. The second goal and the overall performance from the player massively impressed the BBC Sport pundit.

Speaking on BBC Sport, pundit McFadden said: “It’s really clever play from Ollie Watkins. He frees himself at the back-post and Josh Campbell loses him. He’s not missing from there.”

The 27 year-old striker has looked sharp in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season but in the two games so far he has only got an assist.

Hopefully the three goals the £44k-a-week player scored tonight will give him the momentum he needs to kick on and get back to scoring in the Premier League.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Next up for Unai Emery and Aston Villa is recently-promoted Burnley. Villa will be hoping that they can pick up another win to make it three wins-in-a-row.

It will be very interesting to see how Watkins does in the Europa Conference League this season. He is so good at scoring and he could definitely be key to helping the club win the competition.