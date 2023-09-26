‘Real test’: Journalist says ‘Outstanding’ Newcastle player being rested is not a worry

Newcastle managed to bring some top signings to the club this season and journalist Dean Jones believes Sandro Tonali is not undroppable.

Newcastle have had somewhat of a good start to the Premier League season as they lost to some top teams but have come away with some good recent wins.

Sandro Tonali was a transfer that surprised many and excited all associated with Newcastle due to the quality of the player.

Now, journalist Dean Jones has spoken about the player and he has emphasised how important his experience is.

Dean Jones on Tonali

The midfielder is an ‘outstanding technician‘ but despite his quality, Jones emphasised he may not play every game.

Speaking about Tonali via GiveMeSport, Jones said: “I think it’s important to note that no one at Newcastle United is untouchable. I think rotation is important anyway, regardless of form. And that’s mainly because of the schedule they’ve got coming up to be honest. “I mean, they’ve got Manchester City, Burnley, Paris Saint-Germain and then West Ham United all in the space of like 11 days. So, it’s a real test of the squad anyway in terms of depth, so Sandro Tonali not playing against Sheffield United in a game that they go on and win 8-0 probably isn’t something we need to read too much into.” Despite Tonali being a title winner and having Champions League experience, it does make sense that no one in the Newcastle squad is untouchable

Tonali has definitely added a lot of quality to the squad but with the quality of the Premier League, combined with the Champions League, it would be almost impossible to try and play every game to his best level.

It would be sensible for Eddie Howe to rotate where needed as the fixtures start to come thick and fast for the club.