'Real reluctance': Manchester United aren't sure about signing Harry Kane because of one man – Journalist











Speaking on ESPN, Mark Ogden has been speaking about Harry Kane’s future and ongoing links to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Kane in the summer transfer window, but according to Ogden, the 20-time champions aren’t sure about a move for the England captain.

Indeed, the journalist says that United are reluctant to go for Kane because of the presence of Daniel Levy in negotiations, with United believing that the Spurs chairman is incredibly difficult to negotiate with.

United reluctant to go for Kane

The journalist shared what he knows about Kane and United’s interest.

“Man United have been linked with Kane because they’ve made signing a centre-forward a priority. But I’ve been told that while United are big admirers of Kane there’s a real reluctance at United to go in for Kane because of the situation they face at Tottenham in dealing with Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman,” Ogden said.

“We know that Levy has a reputation as one of the toughest negotiators in football. In the past he’s forced United to pay £30m+ for Dimitar Berbatov, he got a world-record fee for Gareth Bale and he stopped Kane from joining Man City when he made it quite clear he wanted to leave.”

“From United’s perspective, I’ve been told they’re really reluctant to go for Kane in the sense that they feel Levy will make them wait until the end of the window.”

Wait a year

If United want to sign Harry Kane, they may be best off waiting a year and going for him when he’s available on a free next season.

As Ogden says, Levy won’t want to sell Kane, and if United are to get him this summer, they’d end up paying huge money that may not be worth it.

Of course, whether or not such a deal would be worthwhile may depend on how much United have to spend amid rumours of a middle-eastern takeover at Old Trafford, but if nothing changes for the Red Devils, spending huge money on Kane could be a bad idea as he enters the final year of his deal.

