Daniel Farke could be in with a real chance of getting the Leeds United job.

That is according to Graham Smyth who was speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast about the Whites’ search for a new manager.

According to Smyth, Leeds are being very thorough in their search for a new manager, and while most clubs would want a long-term project manager, Leeds are currently focused on getting a gaffer who can, quite simply, get them promoted at the first time of asking.

Smyth has heard from sources what Leeds are looking for, and after hearing this, he’s stated that Daniel Farke may be someone who has a real shot of getting this job due to his history of promotions from the second-tier.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Farke has a shot

Smyth discussed the 46-year-old and Leeds’ search.

“What we’re hearing is that it has been a very thorough process, there has been a lot of date and the key thought has been ‘who is best placed to get us out of the Championship at the first attempt.’ So you have to think that someone like Daniel Farke is in with a real opportunity because he’s done it twice, he has a wealth of experience of getting out of this division,” Smyth said.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Not many better

If Leeds United want a manager who knows what it means to be promoted from the Championship then there aren’t many better than Farke.

Yes, you could argue that the likes of Steve Bruce or Tony Pulis have more promotions on their CVs, but that’s from a by-gone era, Farke knows the modern-day Championship like the back of his hand.

Farke has two promotions in three Championship seasons, and two league titles to boot, and if he can do that same sort of job at Leeds, it will be mission accomplished.

Don’t be shocked if Farke is the man Leeds ultimately settle on hiring.