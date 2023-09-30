Kai Havertz’s start to life at Arsenal isn’t exactly going to plan.

The German has made minimal impact since joining the Gunners, and while Arsenal may be flying high in the Premier League, their £65m signing isn’t providing much value at the moment.

Yes, he scored his first goal for the Gunners against Bournemouth on Saturday, but it was from a penalty and his all-round showing wasn’t anything amazing.

Many have pondered what Havertz’s best role for Arsenal is, and according to Frank Leboeuf, speaking on ESPN, Havertz’s best role may well be on the bench.

Indeed, the pundit says that Havertz is unbalancing the team and he should come out of the XI.

In fact, Leboeuf went as far as to say that it was a real mistake to ever sign Havertz in the first place.

Signing Havertz a mistake

Leboeuf gave his verdict on the German.

“Where could Havertz be most effective for Arsenal?” Leboeuf was asked.

“Maybe right now on the bench to not disturb the others is what I would say. That’s why I am laughing at it. It’s hard to say. We talked about this in pre-season, his positioning will affect the other midfielders because they are unbalanced because of him and Odegaard playing in the same line. Arsenal were so strong last season because Odegaard was on his own trying to create and the others were working for him. Maybe on the left, but when you have Trossard and Martinelli I don’t see any room for him. For me, from Arteta it was a real mistake to hire Havertz, because I don’t see any good position for him,” Leboeuf said.

Not working

It’s incredibly harsh to write off any new signing like this after just a few games, but it’d be hard to find any Arsenal fan who would say that this Havertz experiment is working right now.

The German, quite simply, hasn’t been good enough, and at £65m, you’d be expecting a lot more.

There’s plenty of time for the midfielder to turn things around, but, right now, it has to be said that bringing Havertz to the Emirates is looking like a bit of a mistake.

Who knows? Perhaps that first goal from the penalty can spark some confidence and a run of form from Havertz, but something has to change is he’s to justify his pricetag.