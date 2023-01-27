Arsenal Transfer News: Real Madrid could ruin Declan Rice hopes











Arsenal are known to be keen on signing Declan Rice from West Ham this summer, but it appears the Gunners won’t have a clear run.

Rice is expected to depart the Hammers this summer. Arsenal have been linked with Rice in recent weeks, while it’s well known that Chelsea will also try to sign the midfielder.

However, while both English clubs will fancy their chances of signing Rice, respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Real Madrid might also be in the mix.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Speaking to SoccerNews, Di Marzio said that Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of Rice, so a move to Spain can’t be ruled out.

“I think Manchester United and Arsenal would also be good destinations for him. And maybe we can even add Real Madrid to that list. Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of his qualities. So you can never forget to mention Real Madrid, for the simple reason that Carlo Ancelotti likes it in Declan Rice,” Di Marzio said.

Lauded by David Moyes as being ‘brilliant‘ for England in the World Cup, Rice is expected to command a fee of around £80m in the summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are keen on signing a new midfielder. Reports this morning suggest a bid of £60m has gone in for Moises Caicedo, which could impact their Rice pursuit.

TBR’s View: Madrid always tempting for any player

It’s always an issue for any club when Real Madrid start getting involved. Players find it hard to turn down the lure of such a club, and who can blame them.

However, with Rice, you do get the feeling he’d rather remain in England. Moving to Arsenal or Chelsea means he doesn’t have to uproot his family either.

Of course, Madrid might well tempt him. But for now, Arsenal and remain confident when it comes to signing the midfielder.