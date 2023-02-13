Real Madrid considering move for Tottenham striker Richarlison











Tottenham Hotspur may be offered the chance to sell Richarlison just one year after his arrival in North London, with ESPN reporting that Real Madrid are eyeing the Brazilian ahead of the summer.

It has been a difficult first campaign for Richarlison at Spurs. He arrived having done more than any other player to keep Everton in the Premier League last season.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, he has found breaking into Antonio Conte’s side a tough task. He has had a couple of injuries. And he has only completed 90 minutes once in the Premier League. He is also awaiting his first top-flight goal for Tottenham.

Real Madrid eyeing Richarlison

Nevertheless, he is attracting attention. According to ESPN, Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the forward following their time working together at Everton. And Real are looking to strengthen up front this summer.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

They are also keen on Dusan Vlahovic. And ESPN notes that landing Richarlison would not be easy following his £51.3 million move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be interesting to see what Spurs and Richarlison make of the reported interest from Real Madrid. There is surely a world where both parties could get on board with the idea.

If Harry Kane stays at Tottenham beyond this summer, Richarlison may struggle for game-time for some time to come yet. And Spurs may not be completely against the idea of cashing in should they receive a significant offer.

Richarlison meanwhile, would surely jump at the chance to move to the Bernabeu if he is not playing at Tottenham. He knows Ancelotti well. The Italian has previously labelled him a ‘fantastic‘ striker.

However, Richarlison will be wary of pushing for a move while Real have several targets. It could be a good opportunity for all sides, but only if the circumstances fall into place over the coming months.