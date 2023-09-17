‘Real intent’: BBC pundit impressed by 30-year-old Everton play in the first-half v Arsenal today

Everton are battling away against Arsenal at Goodison Park this afternoon as they look to get their first three points of the season.

The Toffees know beating the Gunners is a tough ask but there has been spirit and drive in the opening 45 minutes, including a big penalty shout for a foul on Abdoulay Doucoure.

And watching on for the BBC, former PL goalkeeper Paul Robinson was impressed with what he saw from Doucoure in trying to force the issue.

Pundit praises Abdoulaye Doucoure for what he did v Arsenal today

Driving into the box to try and force the issue for Everton, Doucoure was finally stopped in his tracks by Arsenal’s William Saliba.

And while it wasn’t a penalty and never was going to be on the replays either, BBC pundit Robinson felt that Doucoure showed some ‘real intent’ to drive at the Gunners backline.

“Doucoure shows real intent, goes right to the heart of the Arsenal defence. Probably not enough contact for a penalty but it’s the first time Everton have shown real desire to get into the Arsenal box,” Robinson said.

Doucoure, 30, has been integral for the Toffees for a number of seasons now and will be a big player this season for them.

Certainly, if they’re to get anything against Arsenal today, Doucoure is going to be key.

Trying his best

A lot of Everton players can have things thrown at them in the last few seasons for negative reasons and poor play. But Doucoure is one player who has always seemed to do well.

The former Watford man has done well today against a tough Arsenal midfield and while this is only a small moment, it shows he can at least try and influence the game.

Doucoure will be hoping his Everton teammates can follow his lead in the second period and somehow, push on for a goal.