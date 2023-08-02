‘Real excitement’: Media hails 22-year-old Arsenal player’s display v Monaco

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season friendly programme with a 1-1 draw against Monaco at the Emirates Stadium.

Although the Gunners and the visitors couldn’t be separated, Mikel Arteta’s side won the ensuing penalty shootout.

This saw Arsenal lift the Emirates Cup ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield meeting with Manchester City.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Gunners fell behind in the game as Youssouf Fofana headed Monaco in front just after the half-hour mark.

However, Arsenal equalised shortly before the interval, Eddie Nketiah volleying home from Gabriel Martinelli’s corner.

Neither side could find a winner by the 90-minute mark, sending the game to penalties in order to separate the two.

Aaron Ramsdale kept out Takumi Minamino’s spot kick, allowing Gabriel Magalhaes to net the decisive effort.

All in all, a solid pre-season for Arsenal, who have a hugely exciting season ahead of them.

There were plenty of positives for Arteta, including the performance of one of his recent signings.

Jurrien Timber delivered a solid display against Monaco, earning praise on social media and in the press.

‘Looks a classier signing with each passing appearance’

Two media outlets – football.london and the Evening Standard – sung his praises in their post-match media ratings.

‘Drifted into midfield a la Zinchenko,’ wrote the former, who gave him a 7 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the day.

‘And looked so comfortable doing it on what is supposed to be his ‘weaker side’.

‘The Dutchman looks a classier signing with each passing appearance.’

The latter also gave him 7 out of 10 for how he performed against the Ligue 1 side in North London.

They wrote: ‘Real excitement when he does get forward with his obvious pace, which helped him on the occasions Monaco did get in down the sides.’

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Timber has hit the ground running at N5 and looks like a very shrewd signing for Arteta.

He’s talented, versatile, has a high ceiling, and at £38million including add-ons, didn’t cost the earth.

Timber and his teammates will hopefully help Arsenal enjoy a season for the ages. They’re certainly looking on the right path.