'Real chance he will leave': Tottenham could land 'unique' manager - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot in recent weeks.

And speculation has been intensifying of late, in wake of his side’s Eredivisie title triumph.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs are stepping up their interest in the 44-year-old Dutchman.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Vandaag Inside, relayed by Fr12.nl, recently claimed Tottenham had invited Slot for a conversation.

Slot has caught the eye of many by leading Feyenoord to the title and playing great football along the way.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are on the lookout for a new permanent manager who can propel Spurs back to elite heights.

With Julian Nagelsmann now seemingly out of contention, Slot’s name is doing the rounds more and more.

The Dutch media is also talking about the manager’s future amid links with Tottenham.

Sport Witness has transcribed what several pundits and journalists said about Slot.

“There is a real chance that he will leave,” journalist Arno Vermeulen told Studio Voetbal. “Slot is very ambitious.”

However, Vermeulen also reckons the Champions League could potentially tempt Slot to stay.

“The Champions League is also attractive for him and for players,” he continued.

“If you keep this team together with him, Feyenoord can surprise you in the Champions League.

“This is a really good team. Feyenoord understands that financially they have to do something with Slot.

“Getting a replacement is super difficult. The supply of good trainers who want to go to Feyenoord is limited.

“Slot is unique.”

Photo by Marcel ter Bals/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Our view

Slot is an incredibly talented young manager who looks ready for a step up in his career.

His credentials and style of play would certainly tick a lot of boxes for Tottenham.

Alasdair Gold recently described Slot’s philosophy as a “Pochettino in the making”.

Spurs should and may well move for him. Hopefully they can get a deal over the line.

At the same time, Tottenham definitely need to get their house in order.

Nagelsmann reportedly snubbed Spurs in wake of their unclear director of football situation.

They cannot risk something similar with Slot and other top candidates.