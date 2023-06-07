Real Betis send eight-word tweet to Arsenal after what happened last night











Real Betis held a tribute game to bid farewell to Joaquin yesterday, and Arsenal old boys Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos and Santi Cazorla played a part.

Joaquin, 41 now, announced his retirement from football over two decades after making his debut for Betis back in 1999. He is a club legend, and everyone at Betis absolutely loves him.

In his farewell game yesterday, a number of big stars turned up to play a part. Bellerin, Ceballos and Cazorla were three of them, and Betis sent a message to Arsenal regarding the same on Twitter.

Real Betis sent a tweet to Arsenal about old Gunners stars

Arsenal have had quite a few Spanish players over the years, but the most popular recent names have to be Hector Bellerin, Santi Cazorla and Dani Ceballos.

Bellerin spent over a decade at Arsenal and was a fan favourite. He left the club permanently two years ago, but he is still fondly remembered by everyone at the Emirates.

Cazorla too was a huge fan favourite at Arsenal. The little magician spent six years as a Gunner and won everyone’s hearts. He’s still loved by all the people associated with the club, and he scored a brilliant goal yesterday as well.

Ceballos wasn’t ever owned by Arsenal, but he spent two seasons on loan at the Emirates. Although his second season was a disappointing one, he played a huge part in helping the Gunners win the FA Cup in Mikel Arteta’s first campaign, and he deserves praise for that.

Betis captured a picture of Ceballos and Bellerin yesterday and decided to get the attention of Arsenal fans.

They tweeted: “Hello, @Arsenal! I believe you know these two!”

Cazorla scored a superb goal in Joaquin’s farewell game

Santi Cazorla is as skilful as they come, isn’t he?

The Spaniard was a joy to watch when he was at Arsenal. He worked his magic with the ball in 180 games for the Gunners, and his brilliance is remembered even to this day.

In Joaquin’s farewell game yesterday, Cazorla rolled back the years with a truly sensational goal. He dribbled his way into the box, sat a couple of players done and passed the ball into the back of the net.

That goal was vintage Cazorla, and Sergio Ramos loved it too. Watch it below!

