‘Ready to step up’: Jamie Redknapp says £22m Tottenham player could fill Harry Kane’s shoes

There’s now a massive gap to fill at Tottenham.

Harry Kane has left the club, and he leaves behind a huge void in the starting XI.

As things stand, it’s hard to predict who Tottenham’s first-choice number nine will be next season, but according to Jamie Redknapp, there could be an in-house solution to consider.

Indeed, speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Redknapp stated that Heung-Min Son could be ready to shift across into the centre-forward role, claiming that he believes Son has always wanted to play centrally.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Son could replace Kane

Redknapp gave his verdict on the £22m attacker.

“First of all Harry Kane is irreplaceable. His 30 goals last season stated that. They have players who should be ready to step up. They have Son who can play as a central striker, and he wants to play centrally I think,” Redknapp said.

“Let’s not forget that Son was the joint Golden Boot two years ago with Mo Salah, he can get goals and he’s still a good player and he may look at it as his chance to be Spurs’ superstar now.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Interesting option

This would certainly be an interesting option for Tottenham.

Son certainly knows where the back of the net is, and his pace would suit Ange Postecoglou’s style to a tee.

Manor Solomon has looked very good in pre-season, so maybe he could slot into Son’s spot on the left-wing, while Son shifts across to replace his old partner in crime, Harry Kane.

Tottenham may well scour the market for a new striker this summer, but, in all honesty, they would be hard-pressed to find an attacker who is as natural in front of goal as Son is.

Spurs could already have their Kane replacement in the shape of Son.