‘Ready to speed things up’: Tottenham preparing to push for ‘lightning’ Serie A player – journalist

Tottenham are ready to make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as they prepare for the potential departure of Harry Kane this summer.

Vlahovic has emerged as a name on the radar of a number of clubs. His own future in Turin is in doubt and both Tottenham and Chelsea are known to be keen on the Serbian.

And according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Tottenham are now ready to speed things up as they plan a move for Vlahovic.

Taking to Twitter just now, Galetti has confirmed that Spurs are indeed right in the mix for Vlahovic.

Vlahovic has been on the radar of Tottenham’s London rivals, Arsenal, for some time as well. It was only back in the January of 2022 that the Gunners pushed heavily to land the big striker.

Since moving to Juve, Vlahovic has been riddled with inconsistencies. His goalscoring touch has deserted him a tad and with Juve having problems off the field, he could be moved on.

Tottenham, of course, need to have contingency plans in place if Harry Kane does leave. Talk continues to gather pace over a move to Bayern Munich.

Vlahovic, then, could be the replacement Spurs need.

Vlahovic is no Harry Kane

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t a good striker in his own right either. Vlahovic has qualities Kane maybe doesn’t have, including ‘lightning quick’ pace as well.

If Tottenham do decide to let Kane go, then splashing out on a big name number nine is going to be key.

Kane will leave a massive void in the Tottenham squad. But Vlahovic, in fairness to him, could make a good attempt to fill it.

Vlahovic will be hoping to get back to the form which saw him deliver at Fiorentina. And if the pressure of replacing Kane is what it takes to bring that out of him, then so be it.