Tottenham Hotspur may now be close to sanctioning the sales of both Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray.

That’s according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who shared the updates on X.

Sabuncuoglu shared a series of posts as the transfer news unfolded.

The journalist firstly confirmed that Galatasaray have agreed contract terms with Tanguy Ndombele.

Sabuncuoglu said Ndombele is now in talks with Tottenham and movement will begin if Spurs accept an offer.

He said: “Galatasaray agreed on contract terms with Tanguy Ndombele. He is in talks with Tottenham.

“As soon as Tottenham accepts the offer, the plane in Paris will go to London!”

This is no doubt significant news given some Spurs fans may have considered any chance of Ndombele leaving to have passed.

Of course deadline day has now passed in England but the window remains open in Turkey until September 15.

Sanchez has also reached an agreement with Galatasaray

Sabuncuoglu also confirmed that Galatasaray have now also reached a contract agreement with Davinson Sanchez.

The journalist said the contract is agreed for three years with a further year as an option.

He said: “Galatasaray reached a 3+1 year deal with Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham.”

And although Ndombele isn’t currently playing for Tottenham, some fans may think selling Sanchez to Galatasaray would be a risk.

Sanchez’s departure would leave just Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips as back up options to Spurs’ starting pair.

And although Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have started admirably, there’s then a lot of pressure on neither getting injured.

Of course the likes of Ben Davies may be envisioned as a possible option in the middle.

Either way, this transfer update could have significant implications for Spurs’ future plans.

If reports are true and both Ndombele and Sanchez may potentially leave for Galatasaray then Tottenham will probably target further additions in January.