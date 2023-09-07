Nicolas Pepe has agreed personal terms with Turkey’s Trabzonspor and now only needs Arsenal to terminate his contract.

That’s according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who shared the update on X.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sabuncuoglu shared that Pepe has now reached a full agreement with the Turkish side.

The journalist confirmed that a private plane will be sent to London as soon as Pepe terminates his contract with Arsenal.

Sabuncuoglu said: “Trabzonspor reached an agreement with Nicolas Pepe.

“As soon as he terminates his contract with Arsenal, a private plane will be sent to London!”

Although the move now looks to be moving fast, that does still seem a significant hurdle to overcome.

It will no doubt be tough for Arsenal to sanction a free departure for a player they signed for £72m.

Nicolas Pepe himself is reportedly happy to take a pay-cut in order to ensure that he plays first team football elsewhere.

Pepe has not been reintroduced by Arsenal in pre-season and it’s public knowledge that the club wish to move the winger on.

Arsenal’s Pepe has now agreed terms with Trabzonspor

Although Arsenal want to part ways with Pepe, it’s yet to be confirmed that they would be willing to terminate his contract.

Pepe currently earns £140k-a-week at Arsenal, and although it would surely be nice to clear his wage, Arsenal might want a fee to do so.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Some fans have been critical of the modest transfer fees Arsenal have been receiving with their sales this summer.

£35m from Monaco for Folarin Balogun and £4m from Crystal Palace for Rob Holding have been highlighted as two deals where the club may have demanded higher fees in today’s market.

Nonetheless, Arsenal and their fans will ultimately be happy that progress is being made.

Mikel Arteta’s squad is one that now looks very much in his image.

And with Pepe having now agreed terms with Trabzonspor, Arsenal look close to offloading another player who seems part of their past.