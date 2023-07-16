RB Leipzig could now make £12m bid for 26-year-old Crystal Palace player Marco Rose really likes

RB Leipzig could make a £12 million bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Marco Rose a big fan of the Crystal Palace striker.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (16/7; page 61), which notes that Genoa have also made a bid for the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Jean-Philippe Mateta has not had the best time since moving to the Premier League with the Eagles. The Frenchman has only managed to score eight goals in 58 games in the competition.

RB Leipzig could bid for Mateta

The Sun on Sunday (16/7; page 61) reports that Roy Hodgson wants to improve his forward line in this window. But Palace face the challenge of needing to raise funds before they can buy players.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

So they may well welcome offers in Mateta. The Sun on Sunday notes that Genoa have offered to take the striker on loan with an option to buy if they stay in Serie A. The report claims that that bid could be worth £10 million.

But RB Leipzig could soon make a £12 million offer. It is claimed that Rose is a fan of the player.

Certainly, plenty of Palace fans will surely be imploring the club to accept such a bid if it arrives. Of course, receiving a fee of £12 million is hardly going to change the game for Hodgson in this window.

But it is a profit on a player who only managed to score two league goals last season.

Much may depend on who Palace potentially have lined up to come in in the remaining weeks of the window. But it does seem to be an offer they simply cannot refuse if it does arrive.