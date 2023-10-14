Ray Parlour says Tottenham have a £40m talent who’s a ‘top player’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has had an amazing start to his career at Spurs.

Tottenham signed the England international in the summer for a reported £40million.

That fee already looks like a bargain, as Maddison has hit the ground running at Spurs, and how.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has had a direct hand in seven Tottenham goals in the Premier League.

Maddison has also made 25 key passes for his teammates, created six big chances, and registered 13 shots on target.

On talkSPORT, Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour sung the Spurs newcomer’s praises following his great start to the campaign.

“I will tell you who has had a great start to the season,” said Brazil (9:10am, October 13, 2023). “Maddison. James Maddison.”

Parlour said: “James Maddison has really settled into the team very, very well. Top player. We all knew he was a top player.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Our view

Maddison has not only been an amazing signing for Tottenham – arguably the best in the league this summer based on current evidence – but also great value for money.

At just £40million, he has brought something to Spurs that they’ve been sorely missing since Christian Eriksen left.

Tottenham are in a good place right now – both in terms of the squad and the table position – and hopefully they can keep building on it after the international break.