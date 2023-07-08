Ray Parlour says there’s an Arsenal player who’s reminding him of Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed that Martin Odegaard reminds him of Dennis Bergkamp at times.

The legendary Dutchman is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. He completely changed Arsenal when he joined them almost three decades ago, and he’ll forever be a hero to many Gooners.

Odegaard is Arsenal‘s current captain and he’s a fan favourite too. Parlour is clearly a huge fan and raved about him while speaking to JBI International.

Ray Parlour says Martin Odegaard reminds him of Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021.

The Norwegian has gone from strength to strength since, and he was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, scoring 15 goals for Arsenal.

Odegaard really has been a joy to watch and Parlour has been very impressed with him. He went as far as saying the 24-year-old reminds him of Gunners great Dennis Bergkamp.

He said: “I thought one of Arsenal’s best players last year was Martin Odegaard. He grew in stature with his captaincy. He’s not on Dennis Bergkamp’s level yet, but you can see the signs.

“He always wants the ball, and he is a very intelligent player. Dennis was like that. I really hope that he can improve again. I think he has got better with every season he has been at the club, and he is still a young player.

“I think he could be thought of in the same class as Dennis Bergkamp if he can keep performing on a regular basis.”

TBR View:

Well, that is a humongous compliment.

Bergkamp is an absolute icon of the game. He did things with the ball that most people could only dream of, and fans at Arsenal adore him even to this day.

Odegaard clearly is not on that level just yet, but he is an extraordinary player himself. He can score goals, provide assists, create chances and is a fantastic leader.

We don’t know if he’ll ever reach Bergkamp’s level, but as long as he continues to do what he’s doing, Arsenal fans will love him.