Ray Parlour says Mikel Arteta has made a ‘ruthless’ decision on £24m Arsenal player

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour says he feels sorry for Aaron Ramsdale after Mikel Arteta dropped him in favour of David Raya.

The Gunners have two top-quality goalkeepers in their squad. Picking just one of them is an extremely difficult task, but Arteta seems to have made up his mind that Raya is his number one at Arsenal – not Ramsdale.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ray Parlour says he feels sorry for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ruthless, isn’t he?

The Gunners boss is in search of perfection every time he sends his lads out on the pitch, and he’s prepared to make all the necessary changes to get close to achieving that.

Arteta’s biggest call of the season so far has to be his decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale and bring in David Raya, and that has shocked many people in the game.

Ramsdale is clearly hurt by the decision, and Parlour says he feels sorry for the England goalkeeper. He has also claimed that Arteta is just giving him the ‘ruthless’ Pep Guardiola treatment.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “I feel sorry for Aaron because I don’t think he has done nothing wrong to lose his place as the number-one goalkeeper.

“But, Arteta is a ruthless man. You can see Guardiola being ruthless. Last week, I read about Thierry Henry when he was at Barcelona – when he thinks he’s doing nothing wrong, he leaves him in the stands. He changes it completely.

“That’s Guardiola and Mikel Arteta has learnt a little bit off Guardiola.”

Ramsdale will have to consider his Arsenal future

No player in the world would be happy to just sit on the bench most weeks and see someone else play in their place.

Ramsdale, sadly, has had to watch Raya do that over the last few weeks, and we’re sure it must be affecting him, especially with the Euros coming up at the end of this season.

If things don’t change for Ramsdale in the coming months, the £24 million (The Athletic) man will have to consider his future. No Arsenal fan would want him to leave, but a player of his quality cannot be sitting on the bench every week.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Ramsdale in January. We won’t be surprised at all if he asks to leave the club.