Ray Parlour says he would’ve loved 21-goal PL striker at Arsenal, he’s like Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed that he would’ve loved to see Ivan Toney at the Emirates if circumstances around the Brentford star were different right now.

Mikel Arteta and his men are back at London Colney for pre-season. Kai Havertz joined up with the group today, while it’s only a matter of time before Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber take part.

Speaking to JBI International, Parlour believes Arsenal still need a new striker this summer. His pick would’ve been Toney, but that move will definitely not happen in this window.

Ray Parlour says he would’ve loved Ivan Toney at Arsenal

Ivan Toney had an outstanding campaign for Brentford in the Premier League last season.

The Englishman scored 21 goals and provided five assists in all competitions, and in an ideal scenario, his name would’ve probably been high up on many clubs’ transfer wish lists.

However, back in May, Toney was handed an eight-month ban from football and all football-related activity for breaching rules around betting (The Athletic). That means he will not be allowed back until January 2024.

Parlour claimed that he would’ve loved for Arsenal to sign Toney this summer, but that, clearly, will not happen in this window.

The Arsenal legend said: “I do think we need that extra striker. If Gabriel Jesus gets injured again, is Eddie going to be able to come in and do well enough in the Champions League? I know that we could play with a false nine, but I would like that security of having an out-and-out striker.

“The problem is, who is available? Who can Arsenal bring in that position?

“If the circumstances were different, I would have gone for Ivan Toney all day long. I think he would have been ideal for Arsenal. He reminds me a little bit of Ian Wright.”

TBR View:

Many people have come out and claimed that Arsenal need to sign a new striker, someone who will come and guarantee them 25-30 goals a season.

That definitely would be brilliant, but the Gunners don’t really have enough space for a player like that, do they?

Mikel Arteta currently has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up top. Folarin Balogun is back too, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli can also play there.

It’s easy to say Arsenal should go and sign a new striker, but that will not happen this summer unless two or three of the above players are moved on.