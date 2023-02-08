Ray Parlour picks the two Premier League clubs who are definitely getting relegated this season











Ray Parlour has suggested that Southampton and Bournemouth will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Southampton and Bournemouth both face a fight with the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves, Everton and West Ham United as they battle against the drop.

But Parlour thinks the likes of Villa, Wolves, Everton and West Ham are still have a chance of getting out of trouble.

Bournemouth and Southampton, on the other hand, are doomed, according to the TalkSPORT pundit, who has made his prediction.

Parlour makes Premier League relegation prediction

He said: “I’m certainly going to go Southampton and Bournemouth I’m afraid. I do believe those two will go down. I think it’s wide open the third place, I really don’t know.”

Sean Dyche has made an immediate impact at Everton, earning a 1-0 win over table-toppers Arsenal on Satruday, showing their instant improvement.

David Moyes’s West Ham side have had past success, battling for European football in recent seasons, before dropping down the table this term as they adjust to an influx of new players.

Nathan Jones’ appointment at Southampton is not going well but Julen Lopetegui has improved Wolves since taking over and they now have confidence and a greater goal threat and passing quality.

Villa have also improved after the appointment of new manager Unai Emery, while Leeds are looking for one of their own after sacking Jesse Marsch this week.

Leicester have had a tough season but won at Villa on Saturday, while Nottingham Forest beat Leeds and Crystal Palace may yet get sucked in.