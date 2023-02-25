Ray Parlour delivers Bukayo Saka verdict amid new Arsenal contract reports











Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has welcomed reports claiming Bukayo Saka is going to sign a new Gunners contract.

The north Londoners have apparently reached an agreement in principle with Saka over a new deal.

A breakthrough reportedly took place during a meeting with his representatives on Thursday.

As per the Evening Standard, Saka is set to sign a new contract worth £200,000-a-week.

It should be finalised over the coming weeks, added the report.

Parlour, speaking on talkSPORT alongside Alan Brazil, gave his verdict on Saka’s purported new contract.

“That’s what he deserves,” said the Highbury icon.

“I mean, that’s the going rate these days isn’t it?

“And on the market now, Alan, what would he be worth exactly?”

After Brazil said Saka is a “kid”, Parlour continued: “It doesn’t matter. What he’s achieved so far in his career.

“He’s had some really bad knockbacks as well… but he’s come back a stronger person.

“He’s a really good guy, he’s always got a smile on his face, he wants to learn, he wants to get better.

“So it’s a blinding deal for Arsenal. You can’t replace him, I’m looking around.”

Upward trajectory for Saka and Arsenal alike

Saka’s career has gone from strength to strength in the past few years.

After breaking into the Arsenal first-team as a left-back, he is now a fixture on the right side of attack.

Saka has also become a regular for England, helping them reach the Euro 2020 final.

Now, it looks as though he’ll be contracted to Arsenal for the long-term.

Saka, like Arsenal, are both heading in the right direction and hopefully they bring back the glory days at N5.

The Gunners are doing superbly on the pitch this season and it’s leading to long-term contract extensions for their top talents.

First Gabriel Martinelli, now Saka apparently… is William Saliba next?