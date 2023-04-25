'Rattling a few cages': Teddy Sheringham suggests shock 54-year-old manager for Tottenham











Teddy Sheringham has called for Tim Sherwood to go back in and manage Tottenham after a farcical few months for the north London club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sheringham has claimed that Spurs could do a lot worse than going out and bringing Sherwood back to the club, stating that the 54-year-old manager will rattle a few cages and light some sort of fire under the squad.

Sherwood would certainly liven things up. Regardless of his ability as a tactician he talks a big game and doesn’t take any excuses.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Bring Sherwood back

Sheringham backed Sherwood to return.

“You could do a lot worse than putting Tim Sherwood in there and rattling a few cages, liven a few people up,” Sheringham said.

“Bring Redknapp back, put him in there, he’d soon put a smile on the punters’ faces, get them playing the way they like to see Tottenham play.”

Not the man for Spurs

As interesting as it would be to see Sherwood back in the Tottenham dugout, it’s hard to genuinely believe he’s the man for Spurs.

He’s not managed a Premier League team for years for a reason. He’s not a top class manager, and while he would command respect in the dressing room, Tottenham need someone who is genuinely exciting and has new ideas.

Sherwood could probably do a good job at Spurs as a part of the coaching staff, but let’s be honest, he shouldn’t be the next manager of Tottenham – nor should Harry Redknapp for that matter which Sheringham also suggested.

Regardless of who Spurs decide to appoint next, it’s fair to say that Sheringham shouldn’t replace Fabio Paratici as the Sporting Director because these suggestions are bordering on ridiculous.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League

Show all