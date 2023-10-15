We are now a couple of months into the season and this has given us time to review how the five most expensive Premier League signings of the summer transfer window are performing this campaign.

As we head into the October international break we are seeing signings like James Maddison, Jeremy Doku and Dominik Szoboszlai settle in well at their clubs Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Meanwhile other transfers like Mason Mount and Romeo Lavia are struggling at Manchester United and Chelsea.

None of these are in the top five most expensive signings of the summer. Some of the players who are may surprise you, especially with the way a couple of them are performing so far this campaign.

So, without further ado, let’s see how players like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are faring so far in 2023/24.

How the 5 most expensive 2023/24 Premier League signings are doing this season

5: Kai Havertz – Signed by Arsenal from Chelsea for £65m

There was no hiding that many fans were shocked when Kai Havertz signed for Arsenal for £65million in the summer. The German international was used as a centre-forward by Chelsea but Mikel Arteta has mainly utilised Havertz as a central-midfielder. In eight Premier League games this season, Havertz has started five. He has been a used substitute in the other three.

It is fair to say that the signing hasn’t gone perfectly to plan yet. There has been some glimpses of promise but it definitely hasn’t gone as well as Arteta would have wanted. The 24 year-old started the first four games of the season but was then benched in big games against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Rating: 6/10

4: Rasmus Hojlund – Signed by Manchester United from Atalanta £72m

Striker Rasmus Hojlund arrived with a lot of promise and the summer signing definitely excited many at Manchester United. He came with a huge £72million price tag which has no doubt meant he has added pressure to succeed. Hojlund, who is only 20 years-old, has shown promise in the Champions League with three goals in two appearances.

In the Premier League he has struggled, and it hasn’t been helped by Manchester United’s poor form in the division. Hojlund has featured five times, starting in four games, but he is yet to score in England’s top-flight. He has definitely shown signs of quality but he needs to find the back of the net sooner rather than later.

Rating: 5/10

3: Josko Gvardiol – Signed for Manchester City from RB Leipzig for £77m

Manchester City looked for defensive additions after winning the treble last season and decided to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77million. In the Premier league, the 21 year-old defender has made six appearances, starting five. In these matches, Manchester City have won five games and lost one, keeping two clean sheets. Gvardiol has definitely started well so far but there are also some signs for improvement as well.

Rating: 7/10

2: Declan Rice – Signed by Arsenal from West Ham for £105m

Declan Rice was one of the most expensive signings of the summer and the most expensive signing ever in Arsenal’s history. The £105million signing has settled in brilliantly at the Gunners, starting in all 11 games this season in all competitions. He scored a crucial goal in stoppage time in the 3-1 win over Manchester United and was key in the club beating Manchester City. He looks to have solved a big problem for Mikel Arteta.

Rating: 9/10

1: Moises Caicedo – Signed for Chelsea from Brighton for £115m

Moises Caicedo was one of the biggest transfer saga’s of the summer as Chelsea battled for his signature and eventually won the race by bidding £115million for the midfielder. Life at the Blues didn’t start well for Caicedo as he gave away a penalty in his first game against West Ham.

The 21 year-old has started six times in the Premier League this season. Chelsea have won three and lost three of these games and this sums up his performances so far at the London club. It has not been the best but also not the worst.

Rating: 6/10