Tottenham Hotspur are flying at present, sitting second in the Premier League table after the opening four games.

Spurs brought in Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and bolstered their ranks considerably over the summer.

Tottenham have won three and drawn one of their opening four Premier League games so far.

The Lilywhites have been looking more dangerous in attack, more solid at the back, and more cohesive as a unit.

Now, with the international break upon us, Spurs fans will be eager (and perhaps a little nervous) to see their players in action for their countries.

One Tottenham player in line for his international debut is Micky van de Ven, who joined Spurs in the summer.

The 22-year-old defender, who arrived at Tottenham from Wolfsburg, has looked bright for Spurs alongside Cristian Romero.

‘Long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen’

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has rewarded Van de Ven with a place in his squad for their upcoming September qualifiers.

The Oranje host Greece in Eindhoven in Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier before facing the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Whoscored have published an article about which players could make their international debuts in the current break, and it featured the Spurs ace.

‘Another Dutchman who’ll be confident of earning a first cap, Micky van de Ven looks to be the long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen in the Tottenham defence,’ they wrote.

‘Spurs spent big on the rapid youngster over the summer, and he hasn’t looked out of place under Ange Postecoglou.

‘The 22-year-old boasts a 93.5% pass success rate in the Premier League this season, that ranking fourth of centre-backs to have started at least three English top-flight games this term.

‘Oranje boss Ronald Koeman is blessed with a number of top-quality centre-backs, so Van de Ven has his work cut out to secure a place in the side.

‘But at the very least he deserves his place in the Netherlands squad.’

Let’s hope Van de Ven gets his debut cap over the coming week and goes on to become a star for Spurs and the Oranje.