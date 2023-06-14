Glasgow Rangers have been busy in the transfer market as Michael Beale looks to bring silverware back to Ibrox.

So far, Rangers have confirmed three signings. Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland are all Ibrox bound.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are closing in on a fourth and also making moves towards a fifth.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to say Rangers are edging towards the signing of Sam Lammers.

The Ibrox side have apparently scheduled a medical for the Atalanta ace on Wednesday ahead of a move.

In addition, Romano also claimed that Rangers have ‘asked for Jonathan Panzo again’.

The transfer insider says ‘talks are ongoing’, but the Gers have competition from German and English clubs.

Speculation linking Rangers and Panzo has been largely positive.

Earlier in June, the Daily Record claimed that the 22-year-old is increasingly likely to join the Ibrox outfit.

Rangers are apparently willing to pay around £2.5million for Panzo, and negotiations are reportedly at an advanced stage.

The Englishman enjoyed a fruitful spell at Coventry last season, getting them to the English Championship playoff final.

Panzo has also played in France and Belgium after leaving the Chelsea academy back in 2018.

Beale knows Panzo from the Chelsea youth ranks and reportedly had Rangers scouts monitoring him whilst on loan at Coventry.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He is an ‘outstanding‘ talent with a high ceiling and plenty of years ahead of him, so let’s hope Rangers can get a deal over the line soon.